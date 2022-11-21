Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Games in soccer-crazed Iran have sparked women’s protests for years. Now as Iran faces off against its political foe England for the country’s opening match in Doha on Monday, an even bigger women’s protest movement is roiling the country and threatens to overshadow the game. Women, barred from soccer stadiums at home, turned up at the match amid unrest wracking their country, spurred by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. The protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women. It has since morphed into one of the most serious threats to the Islamic Republic since the chaotic years following its founding.

