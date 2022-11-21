Bellingham scores, gets serenaded in his World Cup debut
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a pretty good World Cup debut for Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder hadn’t even made his national team debut by the time the last World Cup was played four years ago but he scored the first goal in a 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium. And it was his first goal for England. England captain Harry Kane says “no better place to do it.” The England fans who made their way to the first World Cup in the Middle East certainly enjoyed it. They sang the Beatles classic “Hey Jude” to the 19-year-old Bellingham after the goal.