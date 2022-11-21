Boston College defeats Wyoming for 3rd place at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and Boston College took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming 59-48. Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles. Boston College held Wyoming to two points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a one-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go. Wyoming, which was led by 11 points from Ethan Anderson, took fifth place.

