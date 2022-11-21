Brazil getting ready to dance at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian players are hoping to do a lot of dancing at the World Cup in Qatar. The five-time world champions are feeling jubilant ahead of their debut against Serbia on Thursday. So much so that the dance celebrations are all prepared and rehearsed. Not one, not two, not three but all 10 of them. Raphinha says Brazil already “dances prepared for up to the 10th goal” and then they have ”to start innovating.” Brazil brought an offensive-minded squad to Qatar. Raphinha is among the nine forwards picked by coach Tite to try to give Brazil its first World Cup title in two decades.

