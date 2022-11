HENDERSON, Nev. — Trey Calvin’s 27 points helped Wright State defeat Abilene Christian 77-61 at the Vegas 4. Calvin also contributed five assists for the Raiders (4-1). Amari Davis scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Wildcats (2-2) with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Cameron Steele added 11 points and two steals.

