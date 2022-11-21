Carrier, Pietrangelo rally Golden Knights past Canucks 5-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4. William Carrier scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who overcame a 4-2 deficit in the third. Reilly Smith also scored, while Jack Eichel and Alec Martinez each had two assists. Logan Thompson made 25 saves for Vegas. Vancouver got a goal and an assist from Andrei Kuzmenko. Bo Horvat, Luke Schenn and Elias Pettersson also scored, and Quinn Hughes had two assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots for the Canucks, who gave up a multi-goal lead in a loss for the seventh time this season.

