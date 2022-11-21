Skip to Content
Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 to tie a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves for New Jersey. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey during its run. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

