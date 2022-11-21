Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez’s children. Velasquez entered the plea Monday. He was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Prosecutors say that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased the vehicle carrying the man and the man’s parents through three Silicon Valley cities, ramming their pickup truck with his own truck. They say he opened fire, wounding the man’s stepfather.

