Falcons’ Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a right knee injury that landed him on injured reserve on Monday. Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field briefly before walking off the field under his own power.

By The Associated Press

