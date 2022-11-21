FIFA blocks ‘Love’ detail on Belgium’s World Cup jersey

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has denied Belgium’s request to wear team jerseys with a “Love” label at the World Cup in Qatar. The Belgian soccer federation says the ruling was because of a commercial link to Belgium’s signature dance music festival Tomorrowland. Multi-color detail on the white shirt had been described as a “symbol for mutual values on diversity, equality and inclusivity.” But FIFA rules on team uniforms and equipment forced Belgium to change its World Cup plans. The decision was made several weeks ago but emerged on the day FIFA denied Belgium and six other European teams permission for captains to wear multi-colored anti-discrimination armbands.

