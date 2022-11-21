Former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons rehired at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has landed back at Alabama as a top administrator. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Lyons has been hired as executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. West Virginia fired Lyons, who had led the program for eight years, on Nov. 14 during the football program’s worst stretch in more than 40 years. Lyons had served as Alabama’s deputy director of athletics from 2011-15.

