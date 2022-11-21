Karlsson reaches 30 points, Sharks beat Senators 5-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had two assists, becoming the first NHL defenseman to reach 30 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1. Tomas Hertl, Matt Nieto, Timo Meier, Logan Couture and Noah Gregor scored for the Sharks, who improved to 2-7-3 at home. Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for his second win, and defenseman Matt Benning added two assists. Senators goalie Cam Talbot was pulled in the second period for Anton Forsberg after giving up three goals on seven shots. Forsberg made 21 saves. Tim Stützle scored for Ottawa, assisted by Brady Tkachuk.

