Lucas scores 22 as Nevada defeats Tulane 75-66
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Jarod Lucas had 22 points in Nevada’s 75-66 victory over Tulane in the Cayman Islands Classic. Lucas added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Tre Coleman scored 13 points, which included 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear scored 11. Jaylen Forbes led the way for the Green Wave with 24 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Tulane also got 15 points and six assists from Sion James. Lucas scored 14 points in the second half to lead Nevada’s rally from a 32-29 halftime deficit.