Mitchell scores 17, UC Santa Barbara defeats Hampton 79-66
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Led by Ajay Mitchell’s 17 points, the UCSB Gauchos defeated the Hampton Pirates 79-66 on Monday. The Gauchos are now 3-1 with the win and the Pirates fell to 1-3.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Led by Ajay Mitchell’s 17 points, the UCSB Gauchos defeated the Hampton Pirates 79-66 on Monday. The Gauchos are now 3-1 with the win and the Pirates fell to 1-3.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.