Murray scores 30 as No. 25 Iowa defeats Omaha 100-64

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Omaha 100-64 in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game. Murray, coming off matching his previous career high with 29 points in the Hawkeyes’ 83-67 win at Seton Hall last Wednesday, had his first shot blocked by Omaha’s Dylan Brougham 86 seconds into the game. He then proceeded to hit 11 consecutive shots on his way to a 25-point first half. The junior finished 13 of 17 from the field and added seven rebounds. Patrick McCaffery added 16 points for the Hawkeyes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.