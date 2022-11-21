Nets’ Simmons preps for hostile return in 1st game in Philly
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brookly Nets guard Ben Simmons is ready for his hostile homecoming in Philadelphia. Simmons was an All-Star guard in Philadelphia before back injuries and what he said were mental health issues prompted him to demand a trade. Simmons was traded earlier this year to the Nets for James Harden. He missed Brooklyn’s first game in Philly last season with an injury. He sat on the bench and was heckled all game. Simmons knows worse is expected now that he will actually play.