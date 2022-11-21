No. 1 Georgia looking for improved short-yardage production

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia is looking for better short-yardage offense when it closes its regular season against in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs were stopped on a fourth-and-1 play to open the fourth quarter of last week’s 16-6 win at Kentucky. Georgia also failed to convert two third-down plays in the final quarter. The defending national champion, Georgia is trying to gain momentum for its Dec. 3 Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 LSU. Despite the modest production against Kentucky, the Bulldogs rank 11th in the nation with their average of 38.4 points per game.

