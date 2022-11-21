No. 4 Texas beats N. Arizona 73-48 in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr had 17 points and four assists as fourth-ranked Texas beat Northern Arizona 73-48. It was the first game the Longhorns ever played in the Rio Grande Valley in far South Texas, about 300 miles south of their Austin campus. Carr had 10 points when the 4-0 Longhorns scored 17 consecutive points for a 41-11 lead in the first half. Texas played for the first time since beating then-No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74 last Wednesday. The Longhorns moved up seven spots in the new AP Top 25 earlier Monday, while the Bulldogs dropped four spots to sixth.

