Ochoa, Guardado join exclusive World Cup five-timers club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa is among four players in Qatar who will join an exclusive circle of players who have been to five World Cups. He joins Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Mexico teammate Andres Guardado. Before Qatar there were only four players in the five-time club. They were Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal and Rafa Marquez. Guardado and Ochoa hold the distinction of being the first teammates play together in five straight World Cups.

