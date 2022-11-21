NEW YORK — Led by Montez Mathis’ 16 points, the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm defeated the Temple Owls 78-72 on Monday. The Red Storm are now 5-0 on the season, while the Owls fell to 2-3.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.