South Carolina, Stanford top women’s Top 25; IU, UNC jump up

South Carolina and Stanford are still 1-2 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after their game over the weekend. The Gamecocks won in overtime and got all 29 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. It was a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose at least one game. UConn, Ohio State and Iowa State round out the first five. Indiana and North Carolina have jumped into the top 10. UCLA and Kansas State are in the poll for the first time this season. Oklahoma and Nebraska are out.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.