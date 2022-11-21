South Dakota State women upset No. 10 Louisville at Atlantis
By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Myah Selland scored 14 of her 25 points in a dominating fourth quarter to help South Dakota State upset No. 10 Louisville 65-55 in Monday’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The 6-foot-1 sixth-year forward helped the Jackrabbits regroup after blowing most of a 17-point third-quarter lead against the Cardinals’ defensive pressure. She scored 10 of her team’s last 11 points. Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points to lead Louisville, which lost for the second time in three days. The Cardinals also lost to Gonzaga but had beaten a ranked Texas team.