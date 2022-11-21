Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timberwolves, and Jordan McLaughlin hit a career-high four 3-pointers as Minnesota won its fourth straight game. Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 21 points and Max Strus added 19. Bam Adebayo, playing in back-to-back games while dealing with a knee injury, had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, which has lost four in a row.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.