Townsend, Gultekin help San Diego rout San Diego Christian

SAN DIEGO — Jase Townsend had 18 points, Yavuz Gultekin scored 17 and San Diego beat San Diego Christian 98-69. Townsend was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Toreros (4-1). Gultekin hit three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and three steals. Marcellus Earlington recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Simaine Stewart led the way for the Hawks with 17 points.

