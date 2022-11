WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Mark Parsons has been named the new head coach of the Washington Spirit, returning to the team he led from 2013 to 2015. Parsons most recently served as head coach of the Dutch women’s national team. He parted ways with the team in August after it failed to defend its title at the Women’s Euro. Parsons also served as head coach of the Portland Thorns from 2015 to 2020, leading the team to the NWSL championship in 2017.

