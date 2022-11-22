Skip to Content
Australia leads Netherlands 1-0 in Davis Cup quarterfinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jordan Thompson came from a set down to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and give Australia a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. The Australian hit 16 aces to overcome his Dutch opponent in a hard-fought match that took almost three hours. Alex de Minaur can clinch a semifinal spot for Australia with a victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the second singles match. The winner of the tie will meet either Spain or Croatia in the semifinals.

