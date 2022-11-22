Bills run game finding its way with Singletary, Cook

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills running attack is finally starting to get going after Devin Singletary and James Cook each played a big role in Buffalo’s win over Cleveland to snap a two-game skid. Singletary and Cook each finished with 86 yards rushing on a day quarterback Josh Allen turned in season lows with 197 yards passing and 7 yards rushing. The running backs’ performances were a valuable reminder for Buffalo’s offense to find some semblance of balance when the passing game is struggling. Buffalo was the “home” team in Detroit against Cleveland after a lake-effect storm led the NFL to relocate the Bills game. Buffalo returns to Detroit on Thanksgiving, this time to play the Lions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.