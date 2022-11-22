Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:12 AM

Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

KTVZ

By AARON MORRISON
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The journey to the 2024 Olympic Games is well underway for dozens of b-boys and b-girls around the globe who hope to secure a spot to compete when breaking, the now-international dance art, makes its athletic debut on the world’s stage. After the Red Bull BC One World Final, held earlier this month in the birthplace of hip hop and a short distance from the very streets where Black and Puerto Rican New Yorkers pioneered the art of breaking, the field of Olympic competitors is starting to take shape.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content