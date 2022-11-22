Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team hasn’t confirmed Kugler’s dismissal but he the coach is no longer listed on the team’s website. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired was for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca. Kingsbury added that Kugler was sent home on Monday morning before the game. The 56-year-old Kugler had been on Kingsbury’s staff since 2019 and was the head coach at UTEP from 2013 to 2017.

