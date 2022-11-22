Curbelo, St. John’s wins Legends, top Syracuse 76-69 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored a career-high 23 points, Joel Soriano (19 points, 14 rebounds) and David Jones (18 and 13) had double-doubles and St. John’s dominated overtime for a 76-69 win over Syracuse to capture the Empire Classic. Both teams had shot clock violations in the final minute of regulation before the Orange missed a contested shot at the buzzer to leave the game tied at 65. The offensive woes continued in the extra sessions before Jones made a layup midway through. Jesse Edwards quickly got those back with a pair of free throws but St. John’s reeled off six-straight points, which was too much for Syracuse to overcome. Four starters scored in double figures for Syracuse, led by Judah Mintz with 20.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.