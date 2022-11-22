Devils are on a franchise-record 13-game winning streak

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils can’t sneak up on teams anymore. The once-laughable also-rans have gone from a team that has missed the Stanley Cup playoffs nine of the past 10 years to currently the NHL’s hottest team. Coach Lindy Ruff’s young, basically no-name crew beyond top picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes tied a franchise record Monday night, beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 for their 13th straight win. The mark could fall Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at home. The winning streak is the fifth longest in NHL history, four shy of the league record set by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1993.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.