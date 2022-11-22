England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL

LONDON (AP) — England forward Beth Mead has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal. The injury raises questions about her availability for the women’s World Cup next summer. The 27-year-old Mead helped England win the European Championship. She was injured Saturday during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Women’s Super League. Arsenal says “Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines” and likely needs surgery. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the World Cup beginning July 20.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.