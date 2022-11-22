European tour starts a new season on 2 continents

The European tour wrapped up its season on Sunday in Dubai. The new season starts four days later on two continents. The European tour has co-sanctioned the Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open in South Africa. The Australian PGA has the stronger field. It has British Open champion Cameron Smith. He hasn’t been able to play in his native Australia since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian field also includes Ryan Fox, Marc Leishman and a rare appearance by former U.S Open champion Geoff Ogilvy. The Joburg Open has no one from the top 50.

