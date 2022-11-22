FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament. FIFA says the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday. FIFA cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination. The chants were reportedly directed at Chile whose soccer federationbrought a legal case ahead of the World Cup to try to take Ecuador’s place.

