Germany’s Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. Kimmich says its not the fault of the players that the World Cup in in Qatar. Germany’s buildup to the tournament has been overshadowed by fan protests at home, political statements and calls to boycott the tournament over human rights issues. Kimmich spoke the day before Germany’s opening game against Japan on Wednesday.