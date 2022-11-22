Giants’ Jackson to miss Cowboys game with knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are going to be without top cornerback Adoree Jackson on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and the list may be a lot longer before kickoff. Coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday said that Jackson will be sidelined for the game with a knee injury incurred returning a punt against Detroit in Sunday’s 31-18 loss. Six Giants were injured in the game and Daboll said there will be many game-time decisions on players. The biggest is on the offensive line, especially with center Jon Feliciano, tackle Tyre Phillips and guard Josh Ezeudu bothered by neck injuries.

