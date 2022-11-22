Hundreds of fans report World Cup ticket woes for 2nd day

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hundreds of soccer fans in Doha are struggling to retrieve their digital World Cup tickets for a second day as problems with FIFA’s mobile application stoke confusion and frustration at the tournament. A line of distressed fans snaked outside the main ticketing help desk in Doha on Tuesday, with many reporting that their tickets had abruptly disappeared from their phones and could not be retrieved— a glitch that caused hundreds to miss the start of England’s match against Iran on Monday. An anxious group trying to make matches on Tuesday said they were racing against time to resolve the problem.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.