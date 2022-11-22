K-State beats Nevada in OT for best start since 2018-19

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 29 points and had 11 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kansas State beat Nevada 96-87 in overtime. The Wildcats outscored Nevada 16-7 in the extra session. Nowell’s layup with 11 seconds left in regulation tied it at 80 and the Wolfpack couldn’t get off a shot. Jarod Lucas scored 20 points, Will Baker 19, Kenan Blackshear 17 with 10 assists and Tre Coleman and Darrion Williams each scored 10 for Nevada.

