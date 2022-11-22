Lydia Ko, Steven Alker, Ryan Fox make it big year for Kiwis

It would be a stretch to call 2022 the year of the Kiwi. But not by much. Steven Alker capped off his amazing run by going from qualifier to Charles Schwab Cup champion in just over a year on the PGA Tour Champions. Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship for the $2 million prize and captured the LPGA Tour player of the year award. Not to be overlooked is Ryan Fox. The 35-year-old from New Zealand ended last year at No. 213 in the world. Now he’s No. 27 after two wins and four runner-up finishes on the European tour.

