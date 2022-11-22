No. 20 Mississippi, Miss. State face off in Egg Bowl rivalry
By The Associated Press
No. 20 Mississippi seeks a third straight victory over rival Mississippi State in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg. The Rebels look to regroup from last week’s 42-27 SEC loss at Arkansas and perhaps clinch third place in the Western Division. The game features one of the conference’s top passers in Mississippi State’s record-setting Will Rogers and two of the top rushers. The Rebels’ Quinshon Judkins leads the league in rushing while teammate Zach Evans is fifth. Evans needs 101 yards to give Ole Miss two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season for the first time.