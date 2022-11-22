Revenge game: Ohio State tired of living with Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Make no mistake, Ohio State is hungry for revenge against Michigan. This year’s version of The Game has huge conference and national championship implications, but at the heart of it the Buckeyes want to extract repayment from Michigan for last year’s game. The 42-27 win by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor snapped Ohio State’s streak of eight wins in the rivalry series and spoiled its hopes for another Big Ten title and berth in the College Football Playoff. Both No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan come into the The Game unbeaten for the first time since 2006.

