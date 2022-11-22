Ryder Cup: Colsaerts appointed European vice captain

LONDON (AP) — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has appointed Nicolas Colsaerts as his third vice captain for next year’s event in Rome. The Belgian golfer joins Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy as vice captains for the European team. Colsaerts helped Europe win the 2012 Ryder Cup and has three tournament victories on the European tour. He said “my first reaction when Luke asked me was sheer joy.” Bjorn and Molinari were both appointed by Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role as Europe’s captain after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway series.

