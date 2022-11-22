Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina
By STEPHEN WADE
Associated Press
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard says his team has made history at the World Cup after beating Argentina 2-1. Renard says “this is football” and “sometimes things are completely crazy.” The victory on Tuesday sparked jubilation and disbelief in what is possibly the biggest upset in tournament history. But Renard says he is now focused on two difficult matches ahead for Saudi Arabia. The team will face Poland on Saturday and then take on Mexico next Tuesday in Group C.