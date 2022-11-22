Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard says his team has made history at the World Cup after beating Argentina 2-1. Renard says “this is football” and “sometimes things are completely crazy.” The victory on Tuesday sparked jubilation and disbelief in what is possibly the biggest upset in tournament history. But Renard says he is now focused on two difficult matches ahead for Saudi Arabia. The team will face Poland on Saturday and then take on Mexico next Tuesday in Group C.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.