Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has become a bit of an afterthought in the team’s offense. Johnson doesn’t have a touchdown reception through 10 games and his numbers are down significantly from 2021, when he made the Pro Bowl for the first time. Johnson says he’s frustrated, but says he just has to keep playing. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the biggest issue is that Johnson’s breakout season a year ago has made him a marked man by opposing defenses. Johnson will try to get into the end zone for the first time in 2022 when Pittsburgh plays at Indianapolis next Monday.

