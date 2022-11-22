Vegas oddsmakers, officials say NFL finally hears message

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas oddsmakers had argued for years that sports betting is easier to monitor where it’s legal and regulated. Now the NFL, other major pro leagues and the NCAA openly embrace Las Vegas and sports betting. The NFL was the staunchest of the leagues in wanting to keep an arm’s distance from Vegas and sports betting. The NFL’s relationship with the city began to thaw when league owners started to seriously consider the Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas from Oakland. They voted in March 2017 to approve the relocation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.