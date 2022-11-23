Adam Scott takes early lead at Australian PGA; Smith 2 back

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott shot a 5-under 66 to take an early one-stroke lead at the Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland. Scott was playing in the same early-morning group as British Open champion Cameron Smith, who was two strokes behind after a 68, and Ryan Fox, a runner-up to Rory McIlroy on the European tour’s order of merit this season, who had a 72. The 35-year-old Fox is No. 27 in the world after ending last year at No. 213. The New Zealander won two European tour events and had four runner-up finishes in his resurgent season.

