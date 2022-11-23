Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored in overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 comeback victory against the Philadelphia Flyers and snap their four-game losing streak. The goal was the 790th of Ovechkin’s career. He’s 11 back of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. The Capitals looked on track for a fifth consecutive loss until Sonny Milano scored with less than three minutes left in regulation. The Flyers’ losing streak reached eight after blowing leads of 1-0 and 2-1.

