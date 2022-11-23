Bogdanovic, Pistons beat Jazz for back-to-back road wins

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II had a season-high 21 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to boost the Detroit Pistons to their second straight road win, 125-116 over the Utah Jazz. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Alec Burks added 18 points. The Pistons had lost seven in a row overall and 10 straight on the road before beating Denver on Tuesday, their first away victory this season. Malik Beasley led Utah with 29 points and a season-high eight 3s while Jordan Clarkson had 24 points.

