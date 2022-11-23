Brazil seeks respect if players dance after World Cup goals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil coach Tite is pleading for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius Júnior was criticized in Spain for dancing after his goals with Real Madrid this season. Tite says “it’s not making fun of anyone” and that “this is one of our characteristics.” He adds that “like we respect all other cultures” to “please respect ours.”

