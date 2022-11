Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney have been USA Luge teammates for years. They’ve traveled together, competed together, gone to the Olympics together and even stood on World Cup podiums together. Being on a sled together was not part of the plan. Until now. The veterans are still going to slide in singles, but now they’ve paired up in doubles with an eye on the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

